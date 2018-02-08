The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed he's never used Snapchat in his life after Aleksandar Mitrovic claimed the pair had communicated using the app on Deadline Day.

The Newcastle man said that he had sent the Fulham head coach a message on the photo app after his move to Anderlecht fell apart, which Jokanovic responded to asking if he would come to Fulham .

Despite it being a great story, the Serbian clarified that he's never used Snapchat in his life, and that him and Mitrovic actually communicated over Whatsapp on Deadline Day

"No, I've never used it in my life!

"Snapchat is probably a great story, a funny story but we use Whatsapp - it's a similar word, really my kids use Snapchat.

"We used Whatsapp."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .