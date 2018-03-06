Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has insisted Fulham can't expect a similar game to the 5-4 win over Sheffield United when they welcome the Blades to Craven Cottage tonight.

The reverse fixture saw both Ryan Sessegnon and Leon Clarke score hat-tricks, while Sheyi Ojo also popped up with two on his return to injury.

It was one of those games that will only happen once in a blue moon, and Jokanovic knows that Sheffield United are an attacking side but says his side cannot expect to ship four goals and come out on top again.

“They are an offensive team, like us, they have important offensive players,” he told fulhamfc.com.

“They try and play in the last third, they score goals.

“They have [Leon] Clarke with 15 goals, [Billy] Sharp with 12, and [Clayton] Donaldson with five goals. They are always looking to dominate the game.

“We played a little bit of a strange game against them which we won after conceding four goals. We cannot expect something similar, but I am sure they are going to try and do us damage.

“They have a serious option of playing in the Play-Offs. They spent half the season in the top-two and they only recently dropped out of the Play-Off positions. It’s a strong, tough, and really complicated team to play against.

“They are going to look to score the goals, so we must follow our style and show ambition, show desire to do them damage.”

