Slavisa Jokanovic insists Fulham cannot be overconfident in their defensive capabilities, despite keeping three clean sheets in their last four games.

Marcus Bettinelli pulled off a stunning double save in the 2-0 victory over Norttingham Forest to keep his clean sheet intact - adding that to ones he kept against Middlesbrough and Burton Albion.

However, there were a few nervy moments after mistakes by Tim Ream and Tomas Kalas almost saw Forest in, but Jokanovic thinks Fulham showed great spirit, but admits they have to improve themselves off the ball.

He said: "It's good news, to be honest we made some defensive mistakes but fortunately we showed great spirit and Marcus Bettinelli made a great save at the end of the game.

"We cannot be overconfident and to be successful we must be focused, concentrated and trust and at the end we must be a little bit lucky.

"We find some kind of the luck in these few games, especially against Nottingham in the last few minutes and we must be focused to make sure we don't give the opposition these chances to come back and avoid some mistakes and trust in ourselves.

"We can defend well and we can trust where we are off the ball, we are probably better with the ball than we are off it but we must improve this part of the game."

