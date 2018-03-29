Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has hit out at the Serbia national side for their treatment of Aleksandar Mitrovic during the international break.

The striker, who is on loan from Newcastle, played 90 minutes in both of Serbia’s friendlies against Morocco and Nigeria, bagging a brace in the 2-0 win over the Super Eagles at Barnet on Tuesday night.

However, Jokanovic had been given assurances by the national set-up that Mitrovic would be rested while away on international duty, like Tom Cairney, Kevin McDonald and Ryan Sessegnon, to name but a few, were with Scotland and England U21s, but those assurances were broken when the 23-year-old played both games.

The Fulham head coach watched as Mitrovic bagged two goals on Tuesday night, but has been left angry by the way Serbia used the striker, who has netted nine goals in seven games for club and country, and with the broken promises he was given by the Serbian set-up.

Jokanovic told Get West London: “I am happy with him (Mitrovic), he played a very good game.

“I am happy with the respect from Alex McLeish, for bringing my players and using them and giving them a rest.

“I am really happy with coach of the U21s, Aidy Boothroyd, who used Ryan Sessegnon and understood that this guy had been charged with many games by us.

“For another side, I don’t have any comment about the respect that the Serbia national team showed to myself and my players.

“I am very happy for him (Mitrovic) that he scored the goals and I am very happy for the national team who won the games.

(Image: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

“It’s very important to have words, and my word has value and when you promise me something and you are a liar, I am sometimes really unsatisfied.

“I am unhappy because Mitrovic played two games and I expect he will be really good player for the national team and expect he will score in all the games in front of him for Serbia but in this moment, the only player that played 90 minutes in the two games was him.

“I am not satisfied, this is my personal feeling.

“I am not coach there, but I ask something, they answer me something, but the words are not important with these people.”

The club sent a number of players away on international duty, including Tomas Kalas, who travelled to China to take part in the China Cup with the Czech Republic, and Jokanovic has only had one day with his full squad to prepare for the trip to Norwich City.

(Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Although most of the Championship managers will be facing the same problem, Jokanovic believes there is no ‘sense or logic’ in the scheduling of an international break before the Easter Fixtures - meaning players are thrust into two games in the space of four days having travelled around the globe.

He added: “Fulham unfortunately are a team that send many players to the national team, and they didn’t have enough of a break and enough rest.

“Today is the first day where I am working with complete team, okay, it’s not easy for me and other Championship teams, especially those that send many people to the national team.

“It’s not a question about improvisation, but I have only one day to work with complete team.

“If I now start complaining why we don’t play Saturday, it isn’t necessary because it’s not in my hand but the schedule is not necessary from my point of view, to make this schedule.

“We don’t have any break for Christmas, we play 46 games which is great top but hopefully we can play some games more in the Play-offs, and if you get to the final.

“If I have only one day, I cannot be satisfied, but I must accept like other coaches, it’s not easy for me, it’s not easy for other coaches too but sense and logic, I cannot find so much.”

