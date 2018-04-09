Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic is pleased with how his Fulham side are going about their defensive business after keeping their third clean sheet in three games on Saturday.

A 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday meant that the back five went 270 minutes without conceding a goal, with the three points the Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal secured seeing them go within two points of Cardiff City in second.

It's a stark contrast to the beginning of the season, where Fulham struggled to keep the goals out, with the side going 13 games without one in the earlier stages of the season.

But now with Marcus Bettinelli in the goal mouth and a standout season from Tim Ream, the defence is clicking at the right time and Jokanovic was keen to praise the way they're performing.

When asked about Mitrovic's impact, the head coach turned the question round to talk about his defence, saying: "He did his job, created many chances, we shoot 20 times.

"For another side, our defensive side is working very well and we are controlling and we didn't give them [Sheffield Wednesday] so many chances to score the goal.

"In the end of the game they have one situation which was dangerous for us.

"This is our third clean sheet in a row, this is new for my team, we are in good moment and trust each other and this is good news for us."

