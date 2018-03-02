Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has hailed the Fulham academy as one of the 'most important English schools' and has pointed to the wealth of talent in the first team to prove it.

The number of Academy graduates to have made the grade in the senior side at Craven Cottage is a large one, with Marcus Bettinelli, Ryan and Steven Sessegnon, Matt O'Riley, Tayo Edun and Luca de la Torre all alumni that are currently playing for or training with the first team.

If you add Patrick Roberts, Emmerson Hyndman, Moussa Dembele and George Williams to the list, to name just a few, that roll of honour gets larger and ever more impressive.

The current crop of U18s went down 6-0 to Chelsea on Tuesday night in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup, but Jokanovic wasn't concerned with the result and instead challenged those youngsters to be brave and show personality to break into the first team.

He said: "This game, Chelsea showed highest level and at the end our school is one of the most important English schools.

"Our products, what we use right now in the senior squad, is one of the best that you can find here.

"At the end, Chelsea showed the quality and I had a few players in this team that I use in some friendly games, like Steven Sessegnon I use in some cup games too.

"My job is to follow them, they still have the time to make the positive steps and be part of the Fulham senior team.

"One defeat, one victory, in this life is not so significant for the future, it's hard for the young players to lose 6-0, but after these steps they must show personality, be brave and push to believe in themselves and be part of the senior team.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

S. Sessegnon played at centre back in that game, but has yet to break into the first team in quite the same way his twin, Ryan, has done.

However, Steven trains regularly with the first team and Jokanovic was impressed with how he performed against Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

He added: "He (S. Sessegnon) is working well, he's improved and still 17 - at the end he is working with us and I believe he's shown some important level in the Chelsea game.

"There are only 11 places for the starting line-up, he needs to push hard, believe in himself and show the ambition like he's shown and wait for the chance."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .