Slavisa Jokanovic has hailed his medical department for the work they've done in keeping his players fit and ready over the 20-game unbeaten run.

Fulham have suffered from a remarkably low amount of injuries since starting their unbeaten run back in December, with key players like Tom Cairney, Kevin McDonald and Marcus Bettinelli all keeping fit throughout the past 20 games.

That has meant that Jokanovic has been able to play the same team, by and large, with a constant XI creating a stable environment that the players have thrived in, with the 1-0 victory over Reading the 20th unbeaten game in a row.

And ahead of today's tie with Brentford, the head coach has given credit this medical staff for the work they've done with the players.

He said: "Me and my staff, the medical department, we try to make our job - we are professional.

"It's not a question about be lucky or don't be lucky, it's a question about sometimes we need the luck, sometimes we need the quality too.

"Credit to the people around me, who prepare this team to be ready for the competition."

