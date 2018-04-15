Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic says he made the decision to sub Neeskens Kebano on and then back off again to help the team - and has stuck by it.

Kebano was introduced for Lucas Piazon in the second half, but was subbed back off after Fulham had taken the lead through an Aleksandar Mitrovic strike for Cyrus Christie as they looked to protect their lead.

However, Brentford equalised in the dying moments of the game through Neal Maupay's header which meant the Whites dropped out of the automatic promotion places.

It was a sub that raised questions from the fans as to why an attacking player was brought off for a defensive one when a second goal would've killed the tie, but Jokanovic has explained his reasoning behind the sub and stood by his decision.

He said: "I need players to be ready to die on the pitch, I need more effort, interpret the situation and be enough experienced to interpret the situation and be ready for finding the way to kill the game.

"My job is to make a decision, I made a decision to try help the team and that's it.

"I cannot explain in different way."

