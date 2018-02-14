Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic believes his Fulham side have started "living like a family" after a stunning run of form has seen them lose just twice in 14 games.

That run has seen them rise to 5th in the table, only seven points off second place who visit the Cottage on Saturday in what has the makings of a monumental tussle.

Go back to November, and that looked impossible.

Fulham were 17th after a winless run that stretched six games and it just didn't look like it was going to click for the side this year after coming so close to promotion the previous year.

But now things seem to be going the right way, and Jokanovic believes his side understand each other better now than they did at the start of the campaign.

He said: "Time has changed - we needed to adapt ourselves, everyone was talking about Fulham last season but Fulham last season are two different teams.

"It's true we stay with some very important players like Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney, but to be honest we didn't enjoy best version of Cairney this season.

"We expect he can improve us still more, and time in football is important.

"We understand better and start to trust each other, we start living like family, all together, and it's more positive.

"We are ready for fighting for each other, more than what we were doing in the past and we have a clearer idea on what we must do in the game.

"At the end, we are a little but luckier, we find results but we show more spirit, trust in ourselves and this is a change when we compare the games in September or October or the beginning of the Championship.

"I don't know where we are going to finish, I know we have the chance to fight and show we can play quality football."

Tony Khan and the recruitment team added three new faces to the squad in January, something that also seemed unlikely after the head coach blew up in a press conference at the start of the month about the lack of incomings.

But with the additions of Matt Targett, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Cyrus Christie, Jokanovic believes the squad can challenge.

He added: "I believe we made three good signings in January Transfer Window, they can push and bring us more competition in the team and I believe I can detect that we are working with more quality with few new players.

"It's impossible for one player to bring us up, but these three new players can start to push in the same direction as the rest of the team and this is good for us."

