Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic was delighted that Fulham managed to keep hold of key players like Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney this January - insisting keeping them was important in order to reach their targets.

West Ham had bids rejected for Cairney, while Tottenham and Manchester United were interesting in Sessegnon and the likes of Swansea and Stoke took a look at Ryan Fredericks, but in the end no one who can be considered a first team member left the side.

And that to the three new faces the side managed to add in January, and you get a very happy head coach in February.

Jokanovic said: "At the end this is a good transfer window what is behind of us, it's very important to keep the important players.

"It's not easy to find a replacement for something what is working well in the team, they do how we play and what is our style and what we must do in the games.

"It's very good news for us and at the end it's important for the important targets, it's important for us, but we must be focused on this game what is ahead of us and we will see at the end of the competition where we are and if you find enough benefits to make these kind of movements."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .