Slavisa Jokanovic remained coy on suggestions of a new Fulham deal, insisting his contract situation is not important tat the moment.

The head coach has 12 months remaining on his deal at Craven Cottage, having signed an extension in March 2017, but has impressed a number of clubs with the way he has turned Fulham around in his time there.

Having guided the Cottagers to safety in his first six months, he took them to the play-offs last season and is on course to do the same this time around, seeing the side go 18 games unbeaten in the process - a new club record.

He's been linked with the Chelsea job this season, but reports have suggest the club are ready to offer him a new deal in order to ward off any potential suitors , however, Jokanovic insists there's been no talks and that his situation isn't an important one at the moment.

He said: "I am here under contract, we are not talking about myself.

"What is interesting for you and other people around us, is how we are going to finish this job what is immediately ahead of us and this is more important.

"Nobody has asked me about anything, I am not thinking about the end, I am under contract here and this is not an important situation in this moment.

"I am focused on my job, I cannot answer anything about this because I have no information."

