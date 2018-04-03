Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has heaped praise on the influence that Kevin McDonald has on his Fulham side after they beat Leads United 2-0.

The newly-capped Scotsman scored the opening goal, when Aleksandar Mitrovic's header deflected off his backside to give him his second goal of the season, while the Newcaslte loanee doubled the advantage in the second half.

Often an unsung hero who does the dirty work for Fulham, Jokanovic admitted the job McDonald does for Fulham isn't the easiest job, believing the midfielder must always be at his highest lelvel.

Despite not often getting the limelight, Jokanovic has highlighted just how important the vice captain has been for his side this season, with the Leeds win meaning it's now 18 unbeaten for Fulham.

He said: "McDonald made some great work for the team, he try find some balance, at the end it's not an easy job for him because he must cover big space.

"He must be always in high level because his job isn't an easy job, it's not player that supporters detect as really important in first moment but for Fulham, in all the season, can recognise his value.

"His work, after 40 games he lost one or two or three and normally you ask about players that score goals and Sessegnon or Cairney, no one asks about him but he's an important player for us and made a great job."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.