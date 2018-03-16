Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic still believes Ryan Sessegnon is ready for senior international football after his England U21 call-up this week.

The Fulham head coach had been backing the wonderkid to make Gareth Southgate's squad for their friendlies with Holland and Italy, but instead he was selected for the U21s for the first time in his career.

At 17, that is an accomplishment in itself, but Jokanovic believes he has checked himself at senior level already, playing over 70 games for the first team, and thinks that Sessegnon will adapt himself to playing with the U21s easily having done the same at senior level.

And Jokanovic is still backing Sessegnon, who he dubbed 'one of the best football projects in England', to make the step up into the first team.

He said: "He has improved, it's next step forward but personally I believe he can soon make one step up still.

"This is not in my hands and this is not my decision but in general this player has made a great job for the team, he's one of the best football projects here in England for the future.

"At the end, he is quiet, he try working daily in the highest level possible and try improve himself.

"It's important because he will check himself at this level, he's around 70 games checking himself at a senior level and this is not especially strange situation for himself, playing with players four years older than him.

"He has experience playing with older players, 15 or 10 years older, he's not a kid, he's a player who is right now ready for important senior football.

"He will be in the senior squad soon, I don't know if it's a few days, months or years, but in my perspective I believe he will be soon in best English squad."

