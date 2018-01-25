Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has hailed the return of Lucas Piazon, claiming the attacking midfielder is performing at a better level than what he was at when he got injured.

The Brazilian has returned to the Fulham starting XI after recovering from a broken leg he suffered against Leeds in August and got on the scoresheet and provided an assist in the 6-0 demolition job of Burton last weekend.

The head coach has always been a big fan of Piazon and was keen for him to return to the Cottage this season, and Jokanovic has been singing his praises as he looks to return to full fitness.

He said: “He’s important, Lucas Piazon is a really tactically intelligent man, he’s a hard worker and I am personally really happy, I want to say surprised but it isn’t a question of being surprised because after this situation what is behind him you observe the people around and you must check if they are available, or scared or in the same level.

"With Piazon, he is back in a better level after this complicated time for him and he’s important in the dressing room, the training ground and in the game too for working hard to support the team.

"He’s done a very good job for the team in these past few games."

