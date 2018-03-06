Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic believes Fulham did a better job in this January transfer window than in the previous one, and that has helped the side push on in the chase for promotion.

Last season, only Thanos Petsos and Gohi Cyriac were brought into the side, with neither really having an impact on the side as they pushed into the Play-off places.

This season, however, has been a different story, with Matt Targett, Cyrus Christie and Aleksandar Mitrovic all signing in January, adding quality and depth to Jokanovic's side.

Despite admitting that he always wants more and that's the life of a manager, Jokanovic is happy with the way January went and believes the quality added will make a big difference to the final 11 games.

He said: "It's not question about comparing the teams, I believe we made three important signings and these people, we compare with last winter transfer window, it's a big difference in my opinion.

"At the end, these people start to compete with us and show the quality where they can be really important players for us in these last part of the Championship.

"This is evident, it's clear, we made a better job now than we did in the past and at the end we will push hard to try find the benefits, from this positive step that the club made in winter transfer window.

"I am always unhappy and I always need more and more and more, and this is part of the head coach or manager job.

"I don't have any intention to change so much."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .