Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted that Tom Cairney looked jaded in the latter stages of the 1-1 draw with Bristol City, but insists he'll be available for Wolves.

The Fulham skipper was subbed towards the latter stages of the game having started two matches in the space of four days having returned from rehabilitation on a knee injury that has plagued him all season.

Since returning, Cairney hasn't looked at his best, which is understandable considering the amount of time he's spent on the treatment table this season, but his head coach is backing him to get back to his best as he hails an 'important player'.

He said: "He's our most expensive, best player, he's missed many training sessions this season, we detect he was a little bit tired last game, but he knows what the Championship is.

"He will catch better form, he's our captain, an important player and he will be available to help us tomorrow."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .