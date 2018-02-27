The video will start in 8 Cancel

Slavisa Jokanovic is backing Fulham's youngster to progress through to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals at the expense of Chelsea tonight.

The white and blue of west London clash at Craven Cottage in a re-run of the 2-14 final, where Chelsea emerged victors after a thrilling 7-6 aggregate scoreline.

The Blues have won the competition four times on the bounce, but Fulham will be hoping to end that run this evening, although the league game between the pair last Friday ended in a 1-0 loss for the Young Whites.

They've beaten Huddersfield, Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle to reach this stage, while Chelsea have knocked out Scunthorpe United, West Brom and Tottenham Hotspur.

And Jokanovic is going to head to the game tonight and will try to enjoy watching his current side's youth team face his former club.

He said: "It's a great challenge for our youth team, it's going to be interesting and I'm going to watch and try enjoy it, but I expect we are going to win the game."

