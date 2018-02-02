Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is backing Fulham to continue their fine of form with victory against Nottingham Forest, and expects them to challenge for the top two before long.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league and had a 100% record in January, winning all four of their Championship games - a run that has seen them break into the Play-offs.

They face Nottingham Forest at the Cottage on Saturday, who added a number of new faces to their team on Deadline Day, including ex-Fulham man Ashkan Dejagah as Aitor Karanka looks to get his side ticking once again.

In his weekly prediction column, Purtton wrote: "Fulham are the form team in the Championship right now and they're showing no signs of slowing down in their pursuit of promotion. If they keep going the way they are then they'll be threatening the top two sooner or later as well.

"Nottingham Forest were dismantled by Preston in midweek and they look like they're lacking in confidence at the moment. Strange things can happen in this league but this is surely three points for Fulham.

"Prutton predicts: 2-0"

