Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted yet another defeat for Fulham as they take on Middlesbrough this weekend.

Only two points separate Slavisa Jokanovic's and Tony Pulis' sides as they head to the Riverside on Saturday, with both teams knowing a victory would put them right in the hunt for the Play-offs.

Middlesbrough are two points off 6th, while Fulham are four, and if results go their way the Cottagers could be within touching distance of Leeds United in that final play-off spot.

But Prutton is backing them to lose, again, in a 2-1 defeat in the north east.

In his Prutton Predicts column, he said: "What a big win that was for Tony Pulis on New Year's Day as Boro came from behind to win at Preston. Two defeats from their first two league games wouldn't have been a disaster by any means, but you always want to get that first win as quickly as possible.

"Fulham are creeping up quietly on the play-off places again after a good recent run and victory at the Riverside would put them right up there. I reckon Boro will have too much for them on Saturday, though.

"Prutton predicts: 2-1"

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .