Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed Fulham to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games with a 2-2 draw against league leaders Wolves.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side got a point from a hard-fought draw against Bristol City on Wednesday night, while a 2-0 victory over promotion chasing Aston Villa has boosted their promotion hopes.

They welcome Wolves this evening, who have dropped points in their past two games, in what is sure to be a entertaining but tough test for Jokanovic's men.

And Prutton is backing another draw, and reckons Aleksandar Mitrovic, who opened his Fulham account in midweek, will be the man to open the scoring.

He wrote on his Prutton Predicts column : "Wolves are still a good amount clear at the top of the league but that gap can close quickly if they keep letting results slip like they did against Norwich in midweek. The job's not done yet.

"Fulham's momentum has been ever-so-slightly halted by a couple of draws lately, but they'll still be an extremely tough proposition for Wolves, who are yet to drop points in three games in a row this season. I fancy an entertaining draw.

"Prutton predicts: 2-2 with Aleksandar Mitrovic to score first."

