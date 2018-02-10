The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports' David Prutton has predicted a comfortable victory for Wolves when they face QPR this afternoon.

The runaway Championship leaders appear to be closing in on promotion to the Premier League, and the former Southampton man think that they'll simply have too much quality for the Hoops.

QPR's Massimo Luongo set to miss Wolves trip as Ian Holloway believes Rs can pull off shock

Prutton said: "Wolves looked a cut above the rest against Sheffield United last week, it's as simple as that.

"Any fears of a dip have been put to bed with back-to-back wins and they regained some of their swagger against the Blades.

"QPR, meanwhile, got a very important win against Barnsley last week and will be brave enough under Ian Holloway to go for it at Molineux, but that could well be their downfall."

David Prutton's prediction: 3-0

