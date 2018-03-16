The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is backing Fulham to come out on top of the west London derby with QPR at Craven Cottage tomorrow.

The Whites are currently 15 unbeaten with Ian Holloway's men unbeaten in three having beaten Aston Villa 3-0 at Villa Park on Tuesday night.

That win took QPR to 15th, but they're a huge 22 points behind Fulham who are currently in fourth and are hunting down Cardiff City in that second automatic spot.

And ahead of the game, Prutton is backing Aleksandar Mitrovic to net once again and for Fulham to beat QPR 3-1.

Speaking in his column, Prutton said: "Fulham are absolutely flying but what a result for QPR against Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

"This one feels like a home win for me - Slavisa Jokanovic's men have lost just twice at Craven Cottage in the league all season, Ryan Sessegnon continues to impress and has just been called up to the England U21 squad and I just don't think QPR will be able to get past their in their vein of form.

"Prutton predicts: 3-1 with Aleksandar Mitrovic to score first."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.