Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is backing Fulham to beat yet another promotion rival, this time in the form of Sheffield United.

The Whites are currently 13 games unbeaten run, which has included wins over the likes of Aston Villa, Wolves and Derby County and seen the side leapfrog the Rams into fourth place.

Sheffield United have slipped down the table a little bit in recent weeks and find themselves in eight place, two points behind Bristol City who occupy that final spot.

It's going to be a tough task for the Cottagers, but Prutton is backing them to continue their fine run of form.

In his column, Prutton said: "Fulham are flying, even more so at home.

"On their run of form, they aren't necessarily gatecrashing the playoffs, but to get themselves into the playoffs after a gradual rise has been superb.

"They had a good win against Derby on Saturday, with Mitrovic and Sessegnon at the fore once again so that's why I fancy them in this fixture.

"Prutton predicts: 2-1"

