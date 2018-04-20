Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is backing both Fulham and Millwall to extend their unbeaten runs when the two sides meet at The Den tonight.

The Whites are on a 21-game unbeaten run which has seen them burst into the play-offs and challenge for the final automatic spot, while The Lions haven't lost in 17, a run that has seen them look towards play-off football at the end of the campaign.

It's all set to be a fantastic game of football in south London tonight, and Prutton is backing both sides to extend their unbeaten runs with a draw this evening.

He said: "Both of these sides will be happy to be playing first this weekend and will hope to use the opportunity to put pressure on those around them.

"Millwall could further solidify their place in the top six with victory, and Fulham are likely to need to win all three of their remaining games to have any chance of finishing above Cardiff.

"It's a tough one to call with them both on such long unbeaten runs and in such good form, and for that reason I just can't split them. Score draw.

"Prutton predicts: 2-2 with Steve Morison to score first"

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .