David Prutton expects QPR to pose a difficult challenge for stuttering Middlesbrough as they face off at Loftus Road this afternoon.

It's been an inconsistent season for the Teessiders so far this term, and with confidence high in west London, he expects Ollie's boys to pick up a result.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Prutton said: "This is a real test for Middlesbrough. There are few tougher trips in the league for sides than one to Loftus Road, where QPR have seen off plenty of challengers so far this season.

"It's been far from the perfect start for Tony Pulis at Boro, with just one win from his three league games, and Ian Holloway will have his Hoops right up for this one. I'm plumping for a draw here."

David Prutton predicts: 1-1

