Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his second goal in four days to cement Fulham's 2-0 win over league leaders Wolves on Saturday night.

The Whites made it 12 games unbeaten and eight straight home wins with victory over the champions-elect at Craven Cottage, with the Serbian striker adding a second half strike to Ryan Sessegnon's first half effort.

And the frontman could be key as Fulham aim to chase down Cardiff City in second place and win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Former Fulham midfielder Steve Sidwell was in the studio for the live Sky Sports clash last night and he likened the 23-year-old to former Chelsea star Diego Costa.

Sidwell said: "He offers that focal point at the top of the play, if you look at his style, it's very similar to Diego Costa, he's very bullish, strong and you don't want to take that away from him because if you do you lose the player that he is.

"He's there as a focal point to bring other players into the attack. What you've seen is classic Mitrovic, he wants to feel defenders, wants them to be touch tight, roll them and get his shot away."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .