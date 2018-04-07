The video will start in 8 Cancel

Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo returns to the Fulham starting XI as they take on Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon at Hillsborough.

He hasn't featured since the 2-2 draw with QPR on March 17 and he replaces Floyd Ayite as Slavisa Jokanovic opts for just one change from the side that beat Leeds United 2-0 on Tuesday evening at Craven Cottage.

Meanwhile, it's as you were for the Cottagers, with Denis Odoi and Tim Ream continuing their partnership at centre back, while Ryan Fredericks and Matt Targett make up the back four.

Ryan Sessegnon and Alekandar Mitrovic partner Ojo up top, while Lucas Piazon is the loanee that misses out from the matchday squad this afternoon.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Ream, Odoi, Targett, Cairney, Johansen, McDonald, Ojo, Sessegnon and Mitrovic

Subs: Button, Kebano, Ayite, Norwood, Christie, Kalas and Kamara

