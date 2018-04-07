The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jos Luhukay has claimed Ryan Sessegnon's scoring figures from left wing 'aren't normal' ahead of Fulham's trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

The 17-year-old has scored 14 goals from a combination of playing from left back and left wing, with the majority coming from the latter position with 10 goals coming in his last 18 appearances.

His performances this season have gained him rave review from the media, pundits and fans alike, while links to some of the biggest clubs in the world, like Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, have become more and more common.

And ahead of this afternoon's game, the Wednesday boss has said how he thinks Sessegnon is one of the best players in the division, like so many others.

He said: “Ryan is one of the best players in this position I think in the league,” said Luhukay.

“He has scored 14 goals as a left winger. It’s not normal.

“He’s very high effecient. He has speed and is very good one against one.

“He can give the final pass, cross and can score goals.

“He has a lot of individual quality to give every defence a problem. We must not look alone to him but he is one of the dangerous players for Fulham.”

