Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has said his aren't afraid of Fulham ahead of the two sides meeting at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side are on an 18 game unbeaten run in the league, form that seen them go within five points of the automatic promotion spots, which is currently occupied by Cardiff City.

Despite that stunning form, Luhukay has pointed to his side's form against the top six for reason why he believes Wednesday can get a good result when they welcome 'a very good footballing team'.

Luhukay said: “Fulham are one of the best teams. They have a lot of quality in every position.

“They are a very good footballing team. They don’t play with long balls. They always play with a good plan.

“They have in every situation solutions. Fulham are a very good opponent so we must have a top performance.

“It is a very good challenge for us to play against this Fulham team. When we have played the top six (teams) in the last few months, we have played very good games and also got some results. It is also possible on Saturday.

“We are not afraid. We have a lot of respect for Fulham but I believe in my team that we can give them a good game and hopefully at the end give our supporters a good result.”

