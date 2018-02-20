The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR couldn't make their second half pressure count as they lost 2-1 to Sheffield United.

The Blades took the look midway through the first half as Richard Stearman slotted home at the back post from a corner.

QPR then made the worst possible start to the second half when John Lundstram slammed home Billy Sharps' cutback to make it 2-0, before a moment of magic from Luke Freeman got one back.

The Hoops dominated the second half, but couldn't get the much-coveted equaliser.

A disappointing result, but how did we rate the Hoops?

QPR starting line-up

Alex Smithies - 6

Made a nervy clearance early on but redeemed himself with a great reflex stop minutes later. Coped relatively well throughout other than a couple of nervy touches.

Pawel Wszolek - 6

Looked lively on the right, winning headers from the diagonal ball and looking to get forward. Occasionally caught out defensively as Mark Duffy worked his way between him and Alex Baptiste.

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

Alex Baptiste - 6

Unfortunate to miss out in recent weeks but looked comfortable defensively.

Baptiste always has the added plus of surging forward, something which he did on several occasions to add an extra man to the attack.

Replaced by Smyth midway through the second half.

Nedum Onuoha - 7

Forced into an early clearance off the line which set the tone for the game. Made several crucial interceptions and looked solid throughout.

Former Liverpool man Jack Robinson misses out for QPR as Ian Holloway makes one change for clash with Sheffield United

Joel Lynch - 6

Coped defensively but was also a real attacking threat. Volleyed over from close range midway through the first half and should have done better.

Jake Bidwell - 6

Looked dangerous on the attack as his first half cross bounced across the face of goal untouched.

Caught out of position for Sheffield United's second goal as Billy Sharp broke down the flank.

Massimo Luongo - 5

Fired an early effort over the bar. Got stuck into the midfield but didn't make a huge impact on the game.

Replaced by Ebere Eze on 86 minutes.

(Image: PA)

Josh Scowen - 8

Had an early scare after a clumsy challenge in the box which could have easily been a penalty. Otherwise, Scowen looked fairly solid and made a real contribution to the team's defensive play.

Luke Freeman - 8

Looked up for it from the start; keen to get on the ball and made a nuisance of himself as he ran with the ball on the counter.

Kicked on in the second half and scored a fantastic goal from 20 yards to make it 2-1.

Conor Washington - 7

A decent display from Washington. His energy and work-rate caused all-sorts of problems, but the final product, overall, just wasn't there.

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

Had a header cleared off the line in the first half before blazing another effort high over the bar before the break.

Replaced by Bright Osayi-Samuel with 10 minutes left.

Matt Smith - 5

Struggled to make an impact in the first half as he was marked out of the game. Had a penalty appeal turned down in the second half but was largely ineffective.

Substitutes:

Paul Smyth - 7

Replaced Alex Baptiste midway through the second half. Made an immediate impact as he broke down the right and aimed for Matt Smith in the box.

A real game-changing sub as he looked to get on the ball and run at a nervy defence.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - N/A

Not on the field long enough to make a real impact.

Ebere Eze - N/A

Not on the field long enough to make a real impact.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .