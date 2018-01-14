Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lady Luck was on Fulham's side at the weekend as they edged to a last-gasp 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough, courtesy of Oliver Norwood's injury-time penalty.

Boro spurned a number of gilt-edged chances in the first half and were punished with the late spot-kick.

Much of the talk in the aftermath of the game was of the duel between Adama Traore and Ryan Sessegnon.

Seventeen-year-old Sessegnon is a transfer target of the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool, but, playing a left-back in the first half, was given a rough ride by the pace and power of Traore.

Boro fans were out in force on social networking site Twitter to question the £50 million price tag on the teenager's head, asking what the Spanish man would be worth if Boro were looking to sell.

However, the Fulham fans were not going to let their young talent be talked about in such a way and they have fought back, mentioning Traore's lack of end product as the reason why Sessegnon is rated higher.

Former Fulham man urges Ryan Sessegnon to move away if a big team like Manchester United, not Tottenham, come in for him

Traore has failed to score in any of his 49 games for Middlesbrough since joining them at the start of last season, while he onle hit the back of the net once in 12 appearances for Aston Villa - a League Cup tie against Notts County in 2015.

Here's the best of the Twitter reaction.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .