Sergi Canos has apologised after his red card in Brentford's 3-0 defeat at Derby County.

The forward, who celebrated his 21st birthday made an exuberant challenge onto Marcus Olsson that left the Derby man in a heap on the floor.

And the match official was quick to reach into his pocket and show Canos a red card with Brentford going on to lose by three goals to nil.

The Spaniard, though, was quick to apologise to his team-mates, fans and insisted that he didn't intend to hurt the Rams man.

He wrote on Twitter: “I want to say sorry to all my teammates and the fans. I also want to say that I didn’t mean to hurt anyone or something bad. I’m sorry again. Heads up and I will try to learn from this. Let’s support the team for next week! Come on @BrentfordFC”

Goals from Tom Huddlestone, Cameron Jerome and a Matej Vydra penalty handed the Rams all three points and leave Brentford with an uphill struggle to reach the top six.