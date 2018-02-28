Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steven Sessegnon was the stand-out name on Fulham's teamsheet as they went out of the FA Youth Cup to Chelsea last night.

The 17-year-old, twin of the senior side's top scorer, Ryan, was the most senior player in the U18 team that was beaten 6-0 by a Chelsea side full of quality of their own, including Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is on the verge of the Blues own first team.

Sessegnon, who won the U17 World Cup with England at the end of the year, has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur by the national press, like his brother, and has been included with the matchday squad on several occasions.

We kept an eye on him during the game last night, here's what we made of him.

Scouting Report

It was a good showing from Sessegnon, and it was clear to see the experience with Slavisa Jokanovic's first team was having the desired affect on the 17-year-old.

Playing as the right central defender - different to his usual position of right back - Sessegnon was a dominant presence during the first 45 minutes and struck up a strong partnership with Jaydn Mundle-Smith in the heart of the defence.

He was comfortable on the ball and broke out of defence with ease when the ball was at his feet, while his defensive work was good.

Sessegnon could read the danger of Chelsea's break when Fulham held a high line and would drop deeper to nullify the pace of Hudson-Odoi, who was largely quiet in the first half.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

During the second 45, Sessegnon put in a number of strong challenges, reading the game well to win the ball off his marker and try and build attacks from the back.

We didn't get to see much of him going forward, which was a shame after his performances down the right in the World Cup, but he looked better than this level and it won't be long before he's knocking loudly on the door of Jokanovic's office asking for a start.

He was also made captain after 60 odd minutes - a nice nod to the experience he has under his belt at such a young age.

