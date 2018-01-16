Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

(Image: Paul Burgman)

He's made such an impression in just 11 first team appearances that Brentford fans are already talking about Chris Mepham as a future international.

However, despite some impressive performances and plaudits since stepping up, the highlight of the young defender's career remains one playing for the B team.

After all, it's not every day you score twice against Manchester United on your birthday – but that's exactly what Mepham did in a 3-2 win for the young Bees in November 2016.

He had a chance to get off the mark for the first team too in Saturday's 2-0 win over Bolton, but this time fired high and wide after driving forward into a shooting position.

“I got a little bit excited as it was the first time I've been in that half of the pitch,” said Mepham of his chance on Saturday. “We had a laugh about it, but I won't do that again.

“I scored two in the game against Man United here last season, which was on my birthday, so that will be one to tell the grandkids one day.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“One was from a similar sort of position I found myself in today, so thought I'd try to replicate that, but it didn't quite come off this time.”

Fortunately Flo Jozefzoon and Neal Maupay did have their shooting boots on, as the Bees put in a hard-working display to grind down a determined and resolute Bolton side.

“There's going to be a lot of teams who will come here and try to spoil our play, and because they know we're a good footballing team they will try to make it as ugly as possible,” said Mepham.

“We just kept plugging away today. It's important that we stick to our principles and keep trying to pass and move, because we know we've got players in the team who can create opportunities and players who can take them.

“It was a lovely finish from Flo today and Neal got on the score sheet too. Neal's a great lad who works really hard on a day to day basis and has had a lot of unlucky times this season. But early on in the season when Lasse got injured he created a lot of chances for us.”