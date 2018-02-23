The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford travel to Leeds United tomorrow for a clash between two teams with ambitions of the Championship play-offs.

Both sides are currently outside the top six, occupying tenth and 11th places in the table.

Advance ticket sales close at 2pm today, but if you want to make the trip to Elland Road, you should probably get your tickets now.

That's because the home team have revealed that they will be increasing ticket prices by £5 for all those who pay on the day - excluding juniors.

Bees fans are already having to shell out £39 (adults) and £26 (seniors and young person), so an adult turning up at the gates to see the Bees will be charged a whopping £44.

Premier League away ticket prices were capped at £30 for three seasons starting last year after strong discord among fan groups about how much it costs to support your team away.

And the Brentford fans have reacted in the only way possible to the news that Leeds have upped their on the gate prices - in disbelief.

