Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic believes Ryan Sessegnon's Player of the Month award is the youngster's way of saying thank you to his Fulham team mates who have helped him out.

Sessegnon won the award after six goals in four games - a period where the Cottagers won all four of their games with a goal difference ratio of 14-2.

The youngster has always spoken highly of his team mates, and said after winning the award he wouldn't have been able to do it without them, and Jokanovic believes the award is the youngster's way of saying thank you to those around him.

He said: "Around him are many fantastic news, and last of these good news is he was nominated for Player of the Month.

"I believe he deserves it, he's a young man who made an adult job with many qualities, but for another side his team mates have really helped him and supported him to grow up in the right direction.

"Ryan gives back to them this favour in the best possible way and I believe we must be satisfied with him and he must be satisfied with his team mates especially."

Jokanovic missed out on the Manager of the Month award to Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce, who also had a 100% record in January, and the head coach is hoping he'll be the successful one the next time the two meet.

He added: "My time was a few years ago, I don't need any awards, it's nice.

"I expect soon I will be more successful when I met Steve Bruce next time."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .