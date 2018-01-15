Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I read a lot of stuff on Sunday about Ryan Sessegnon's and Adam Traore's match up as Fulham beat Middlesbrough thanks to a last-minute Oliver Norwood penalty, and a lot of it nonsense.

I saw one Boro fan claiming Sess was a ruder version of the word 'rubbish' while others claimed Boro's rapid winger was worth more than Fulham's wonderkid could ever be.

The two came up against one another for the first 45 minutes, and Traore's sheer pace and ability with the ball at his feet was clear to see, he turned Fulham inside-out and caused Sessegnon all sorts of problems defensively.

And that's where the key issue people are getting wrong on this debate is - Sessegnon isn't being chased by the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United for his defensive abilities.

When the team sheets came out and Sessegnon was at left back again, it was clear to see that he was in for a tough time against someone like Traore, who would cause even the best left back in the league serious problems.

But for all the forays down the wing, Traore and Middlesbrough still had a grand total of zero strikes on target.

And that, for me, is where Sessegnon leaves Traore in the dust - the 17-year-old has end product, whereas Troare doesn't.

He's played 61 times for both Aston Villa and Middlesbrough since coming to England for around £7m in 2015, and the only goal he's scored in that time was a League Cup strike against Notts County for Villa.

Sessegnon, meanwhile, has played 60 times since breaking through into the first team, scoring 14 goals and is currently the side's top scorer with seven this season, including four assists.

When you look at it based on that alone, there's no comparison really.

Another thing that I saw from the game at the Riverside is the difference in conditioning between the two, it's true that Traore was the key player in the first half, but he looked a spent force in the second 45 and was barely noticed.

Sessegnon, meanwhile, has played 2,513 minutes for Fulham this season, and once he was moved to left wing continued to cause problems right through to the final minutes of the game.

It's that ability, at the age of 17, to play that many minutes first team football in the Championship, recover, and then do it all over again that makes Sessegnon so special.

Traore is a fantastic player, there's no doubting it, and if he had an end product to his game he'd be a top Premier League player, but you can't really compare him to Sessegnon, someone who is four years younger remember.

I saw someone say that if Sessegnon is rated at £50m, what does make Traore worth.

Considering the 21-year-old's transfer fees already add up to nearly £14m, I think the real question is how much does that make Sessegnon worth?

