Ryan Sessegnon is set to be named in the England squad today.

But it is just a case of which squad he gets called up to now.

The Three Lions U17s and U19s squads have been named this morning and the Fulham teenager is in neither of them, which suggests he has been earmarked, either for Aidy Boothroyd's U21s or Gareth Southgate's senior side.

The official England Twitter account teased fans by using Sessegnon in a video to advertise the fact that supporters can use Apple Watch to access Wembley Stadium for the Italy friendly.

England senior assistant manager Steve Holland has been at Craven Cottage a number of times this season, watching the young prodigy, sparking rumours that the 17-year-old could earn his first senior call-up after hitting 14 goals in the Championship this season.

But he could also be handed a place in the U21s squad for the games against Romania and Ukraine on March 24 and 27.

