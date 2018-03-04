The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fans are raving about the possibility of England taking Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon to the World Cup in Russia.

Rumours have circulated that Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland have been watching Fulham's top scorer this season with an eye of taking him to Russia with England as he goes from strength to strength with the Craven Cottage outfit.

His 14th goal of the season against Derby County will further aid his cause, while club manager Slavisa Jokanovic is a big advocate of sending Sessegnon to the World Cup, not just to get experience, but to play too.

The wonderkid won the U19 European Championships with England and Jokanovic believes there's no reason for him not be called up - a sentiment a lot of fans seem to agree with.

Here's what they've been saying on Twitter:

