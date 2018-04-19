Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everyone is talking about Ryan Sessegnon nowadays.

After making history and being named as the only player outside of the top flight to make the PFA Young Player of the Year awards shortlist and mopping up at the Sessegnon Awards, sorry, I mean EFL Awards, everyone has a view on him.

Whether that be likening him to Gareth Bale, talking about his stats or linking him to half the top flight clubs in the world, people seem to love talking about Sessegnon at the moment.

And I thought, as Get West London's Fulham man, why not join in?

Here's my thoughts on why Sessegnon will become a world beater, and why he's having the start to his football career that every kid across the country dreams of when they're young.

I have the pleasure of heading to Motspur Park on a regular basis to chat to Slavisa Jokanovic and the players, and having that kind of access means you see what players are like away from a matchday environment.

You pass them in reception and drive by them when they're leaving training and you get to see them as what they are, people, rather than the professional sports stars you see on a Saturday at Craven Cottage.

I've bumped into Sessegnon a few times on my outings to Motspur, and unless you knew who he was, you'd probably walk straight past him.

Despite having the world at his feet, he is an incredibly humble kid.

Polite, full of manners, holding doors open for other people, it's those kind of behind-the-scenes things, as well as footballing ability, that demonstrates how far someone can go in the game.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

We've seen players in the past, with untold amount of talent, not have the right attitude and eventually end up on the scrapheap.

That won't be the case with Sessegnon - his attitude off the pitch will complement his ability on it and I'd be very surprised if we don't see him as a key player in the England national team for years to come.

Having covered the club for the past year and a bit, my time watching Fulham has coincided with Sessegnon's rise from youth team player to a key member of Jokanovic's squad.

I've seen him go from getting up to speed with the pace and physicality of the men's game to becoming, probably, the fittest player in the squad.

When I spoke to Huw Jennings, Fulham's Academy Director back in January, we spoke about the wonderkid's physical attributes when discussing pathways to the first team.

"In the Championship, you have to be realistic, the average age of the teams is pretty high and there aren’t many clubs that are blooding young players because the attritional nature of the competition means it’s very challenging for young players to be able to compete with that.

"The Ryan Sessegnons of this world are the absolute exception, to be able to play in every league game when we’re halfway through the season and already been competing in about 26 games, that is very much the exception."

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

He's now played 46 games this season and has started all league games, bar Norwich, where he came on as a second half substitute and changed the game.

At the start of the season, I thought he'd be used more sparingly given his age, maybe rotating with some more senior players when he needed a break.

But Sessegnon, as Jennings said, is one of the exceptions to the rule - his body seems to have coped extremely well to the demands of senior football and has adjusted accordingly.

This, for me, is one of the standout features of the 17-year-old's arsenal.

In the past, we got to witness the joys Ronaldinho brought to football with his natural ability with a football, but not for as long as we all would've liked because his fitness was never the best.

With Sessegnon, Fulham have an athlete at just 17.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Millwall won't be afraid of Fulham on Friday night - Neil Harris

We're seeing him playing top class men's football at such a young age, yet his body has adapted and coped as if he was 25 and as we enter the end of the campaign, he looks as fresh as he did on day one.

Unfortunately, I can't say the same thing about what I looked like on the first day of the season to what I do now.

It's been a privilege to watch Sessegnon's breakout season, Fulham face a fight to keep him in the summer but Tony Khan and the recruitment team have shown they're up for the challenge.

They could've lost him the past two transfer windows but didn't, and that's testament to Tony Khan's approach to making sure Fulham keep their best players and tying them down to long-term deals.

Personally speaking, if Fulham get promoted this season I can't see Sessegnon going anywhere, he's said it many times that he'd love to play Premier League football with his boyhood club, and from what I've seen of him, I don't see any reason that would change, no matter what offers come in.

He's 17-years-old and the world really is his oyster.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .