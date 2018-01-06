Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR's Ryan Manning is hoping to grasp the opportunity presented as the Hoops prepare to face MK Dons in the FA Cup third round this afternoon.

The cup is now renowned for club's rotating their squads after a hectic Christmas schedule, and the Republic of Ireland under-21 international is hoping that he can take the opportunity to impress Ian Holloway and force his way into his plans over the coming weeks.

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "It's the ideal opportunity to go out and perform in from of the manager and the fans.

"I think it's come at the right time, at the end of the Christmas period when people's legs are tired so hopefully he will make a few changes and hopefully those players on the fringes can go out and impress him over the next few months.

"With the league games coming up it's an opportunity to string a few games together over the coming month. Every time you play you just have to go out and do your best to impress and this weekend will be an opportunity for a few players to get back involved and get a few minutes under their belt."

The FA Cup provides a welcome break from the hectic Championship schedule, and the 20-year-old says the incentive is clear for all to see as QPR target a run in the cup for the first time in many years.

He said: "Any game you play in you want to go and win, but especially cup football. It's nice to put a few performances together and obviously with the cups having all the leagues involved there's that added bonus of potentially getting one of the big Premier League sides and getting to play these games.

"For me, It's definitely a massive competition that you want to progress in. I know we don't have the best record over the past few years but I think a lot of the gaffers in the past have played a weakened team, I think the team we put out will be more than capable of beating MK Dons and reaching the next round and we can try to get as far as we can."

The Hoops face a tough test in the League One side, but Manning insists that they can't afford to take them lightly otherwise they risk being turned over.

He said: "The thing with cup football is it's just about the 90 minutes.

"They could go out and have the best 90 minutes of their lives and beat us, because that's how cup football is. You just have to look at Bristol City against Manchester United a few weeks ago.

"That's the thing with cup football; you just have to go out and treat each team with the respect they deserve. They're all good players and can go out and beat each other but hopefully if we've prepared properly we can reach the next round."

