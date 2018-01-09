Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Manning has spoken about his ambitions of playing for the Republic of Ireland senior side, but says breaking into QPR's team is his priority.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for the Ireland under-21 team in recent months, and although opportunities for a senior call-up could be coming up, Manning says his club form must remain top of the list.

Speaking about a potential international call-up, Manning said: "I just need to focus on my club career, and then international football kind of follows when you’re playing well at your club.

"I’m not focused on trying break into the senior team, I just need to focus on playing regularly for QPR and hopefully impress in the Championship.

"All of the under-21s are aware that opportunities will come in the next six months or so, so everyone will be trying to impress the managers and earn that call-up, because that’s the big one to try and get a call for the national team."

