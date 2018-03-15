The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ryan Giggs has admitted that he called up Chris Mepham under the advice of the Wales U21 manager Rob Page.

Manchester United legend Giggs has announced his first squad since being named as the national team boss in January, as he prepares to take his side away for games against China and Uruguay in the China Cup later this month.

And Brentford defender Mepham has received senior recognition for the first time following a standout first season in the Championship for the Bees.

Former Watford and Sheffield United man Page is the national team's manager and he played a big part in the 20-year-old getting this call-up.

Giggs said when announcing his squad: "He’s [Mepham] exciting. Really I've just been getting feedback from Page and he’s been delighted with his progress. He’s played a lot for Brentford in the last couple of months."

Mepham has made 14 appearances in the Championship for the Bees this season and was the subject of two bids from Premier League side Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

