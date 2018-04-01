Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Mepham has a knack of making rapid progression as the last few months at Brentford have shown.

Over the Christmas period, the 20-year-old defender went from fringe player to being considered one of the first names on the team-sheet and has previously spoken about that whirlwind rise.

And, in the final two weeks of March, he became a fully fledged international and scored his first senior goal in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Good Friday.

He said: “It's been an unbelievable couple of weeks for me and to top it off with a goal has ended it on a high.

“I was disappointed with the result and the performance. There were times when we were really sloppy on the ball.

“We can't use the pitch as an excuse. I'm really pleased with my performance and my goal but disappointed with the result.”

Wales manager Ryan Giggs had Mepham sharing a room with Real Madrid star Gareth Bale

“It was unbelievable. If I was to go out there without getting an appearance I'd have been happy with the whole experience.

“It's all new to me and to train with the likes of Gareth Bale, Joe Allen, Sam Vokes etc but then for Ryan Giggs to say 'Meps you're coming on' an even better feeling.”

On Bale, the defender added: “Gareth Bale – everyone knows what he's like. He's such a good guy and he's someone you can learn a lot off.

“He's such a down to earth, humble guy. For someone who has achieved as much as he has with Champions League medals and what he's done for Real Madrid and what he's done in the Premier League with Tottenham. He's someone you can learn a lot off.

“Watching how he goes about his business during the day and how he prepares and trains in sessions. He looks after his body and is careful with what he eats.”

It's hard to imagine that a few short years ago, Mepham was on the books at North Greenford United and he paid credit to his family for supporting him through his career.

He explained: “It shows how things can change for me. When I was at North Greenford I half accepted that was my time done and I'd look at what else to do.

“Then a few years later I'm a full international which I can't get my head around.

The defender added: “My mum and my dad – my family were there the whole way. My head was right down here when I was released and the getting turned away from QPR and Watford.

“It was really difficult for me and it's difficult to pick yourself up but when you have family supporting you it makes you believe.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“My friends have helped a lot. Ever since I've been at Brentford, it's been really good and it's kicked on since I joined Brentford.”

Mepham was with the B team in pre-season and now those players are looking at him as an inspiration that they too can make the step up.

When that was put to him, he replied: “I think the thing I want is for them to realise that the pathway is there.

“There were so many centre backs in front of me at the start of the season and it looked difficult on paper for me to break through.

“It's definitely achievable for them and they need to take the opportunity when it comes. I don't think I took it with the Norwich game. It's there for them. The manager trusts youngsters.”

Mepham won't be resting on his laurels and will look to improve further and showcase his talents. If he does that, he will have to deal with intense transfer speculation again, like he had to in January when Bournemouth had a bid rejected.

“I will take each game as it comes and don't look too far into the future as things can change quickly in a good way and a bad way. I've got to keep my performances at a good level and help the team win,” he said.

“I'm going to have to be prepared (for transfer speculation). It was a shock to me last time. If it happens this time, I'll be ready for it all and won't let it affect me as much.

“I've got to focus on myself and not let those factors affect me.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.