Romaine Sawyers lauded the attitude Josh Clarke shows in training and the way he moves to a variety of positions.

The Brentford pair were nominated for the EFL player of the year award but missed out with Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon taking the gong.

And Sawyers believes his hard working attitude has a positive impact on the squad and the passion and desire shown is a good characteristic to have.

He said: “I think that's the key. He's not a moaner. He's a hard working person. He'll be asked to do a job and he's a credit to himself.

“A lot of people want to play in their own position. It's a testament to his character. He wants to work hard, earn a living for himself and his family.

“Every time he wears the shirt he wears it with pride and that's a good characteristic to have as a footballer and person.”

Sawyers was speaking at the London Football Awards on March 1, in aid of national charity, Willow. For more information visit londonfootballawards.org

