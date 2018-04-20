Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Romaine Sawyers is often derided by his critics as lacking passion, something which he rejects, but the Brentford midfielder knows his role in the side.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international has been one of the standout players at Griffin Park this season with his touch and passing range impressing many.

While he hasn't been everyone's up of tea, Sawyers knows that his role is to link play between the midfield and the forwards and his calmness on the ball enables him to do his job properly.

He said: “I've got belief in my playing style and my team-mates and coaching staff. When I was younger I was told I had to be quicker on the ball.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

“In this environment, it's do what you're good at and we know what you bring to the team and everyone has their piece of the jigsaw.

Sawyers added: “If you see the gaffer; the relationship we've got, that is a big thing for me. It can be misleading at times as some people think I'm too relaxed or I don't look like I care as my body language is a bit languid.

“If you speak to me as a person you'd see it's a bit off. You can see it on the pitch lately I've been a bit grumpier than I should have been. The position we're in is good and everyone wants to get in there.”

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Sawyers is among the contenders for player of the season, in what could be an open battle for the honour, and he feels that he has become a more consistent player.

He said: “I think my biggest thing was showing consistency and maturing into the league.

“I've had a lot of help from people around me; family, friends and team-mates that work with me every game. It's about keeping it going for the next three.

The midfielder explained further: “We did the voting last Thursday. Pete came round. There were conspiracies with people voting for themselves.

“It's an open contest. We've been spread out with nominations; Lasse, Ollie, Woodsy. There are a lot of different names. Meps' introduction to the first team has been like a rocket.”

Saywers will always want to improve as a player and he has targeted goals as one of the main areas for him to showcase his abilities.

He explained: “I think the way that stats work these days, I've got to improve my stats. It's always been goals. I always like scoring. Everyone likes to score a goal; me included.

“Thomas (Frank) and Richard (O'Kelly) do a lot of work and tell me before games what I'm capable of doing. I have to keep working at it.”