Romaine Sawyers believes he is in the form of his life but the Brentford man is only interested in how the team is performing.

The midfielder was nominated for the Championship player of the month award and, as is typical of the former Walsall man, he played it down as he described himself as being made the poster boy for the team's success.

But that's not to say that he's not pleased with his recent performances and his aim is to build on them over the rest of the season.

He said: “I feel I'm in the best form of my career and long may it continue. It's about taking every game as it comes.

“I'm not a stat man but the stats look good in December. As long as the team is performing, I've been a team person. We're getting the recognition we deserve as a team through the nominations.”

Sawyers scored twice in December, against west London rivals Fulham and Aston Villa, and the latter goal was particularly sweet given his childhood friendships.

He sai: “I grew up with all Villa friends so I got a bit of abuse before the game. I got 'if you score against us we'll fall out'.

“They know it's my job so they're happy for me at the same time. I can't rub it in their face too much and as it was on TV it makes it even worse.

“It's led to good banter between me and friends from primary school.”

Sawyers' team-mate Lasse Vibe was nominated for the PFA player of the month award, while Ollie Watkins has continued to receive rave reviews.

The fact that pundits are not just focusing on one particular player can only be a positive with Brentford no longer reliant on a talisman such as Scott Hogan and Jota last season.

Sawyers added: “I think it shows what the coaching staff and the scouting team are doing in that they're spreading the talent across the pitch.

“We were quite reliant on Scott and everyone knows that. The same could be said with Jota. I think when you've got different dangermen from different points of views it's harder to stop but when a team is based around one man.

“It's credit to the staff and the team that we're getting it done. Meps (Chris Mepham) has been unbelievable. You can mention Woodsy (Ryan Woods) as well.

“We're such a team rather than having one individual and 10 players working around him.

He went on: “We've got Ollie who is getting rave reviews. Lasse was up for an award in the same month I was so we've got different fanbases for different people.

“A lot of people can have the correct answer. The stats and awards show there is a great togetherness.”

Players will always say that the team spirit is great, even when it isn't, because it's the politically correct answer but in the Bees' case you certainly get the feeling that they all enjoy working together.

While England's cricketers developed a poor reputation over the winter for their off-pitch discretions in a Perth bar, it is clear that this Brentford squad is tight knit and working hard.

Sawyers said: “I'm not a cricket fan so I hadn't heard about that. As long as we're not out there for the wrong reasons.

“Everyone is driven and wants to get to the Premier League from the owner to the fans. It's all there to see.

“There's no animosity and no egos saying I deserve this and they don't deserve that. People are seeing real examples of our team spirit which makes it so believable.”

There is no need for Sawyers or his team-mates to fear any of their opponents between now and the end of the season having already played champions elect Wolves twice.

He added: “We've played every team in the league now and the gaffer has made that clear that we don't fear anyone except Wolves.

“I don't think there are many teams who would want to face every week. The league position doesn't say that right now. We've got the belief here and the fear elsewhere.

“Second placed Derby came and parked the bus and it's a compliment to us. As long as we believe in what we're doing we'll be okay.”

