Brentford FC CST has nominated Romaine Sawyers as the Bees' representative for Community Player of the Year at the EFL awards.

All 72 Football League club’s put forward a player who they think has made a significant contribution to their community scheme throughout the last 12 months.

And Sawyers has been nominated by the club for his work with Kick It Out as well as learning sign language for a deaf workshop.

Luis Melville, Community Development Manager, said: “It’s very difficult for us to pick out one single player; we are extremely fortunate to have a squad that understands what we are trying to do within our local area.

“However, we know we must pick one, and we chose Romaine because of the way he has connected his role as a Kick It Out ambassador with the work we do here at Brentford.

“For example, he actively took part in a disabilities deaf workshop. He learned how to sign and understand the world of deaf people – along with the challenges they face.”

Sawyers, who has always spoken with such passion about the work he's done in the community, was honoured to be nominated by the club.

He added: “I'm delighted and proud to have been nominated as Brentford FC Community Sports Trust's Player of The Year.

“As a player, it would be easy for me to be wrapped up in football, but being an Ambassador with Kick It Out has enabled me to meet participants and get involved in the Trust's projects.

“This gives me the opportunity to understand the issues they face, and to contribute positively through my own experiences.”

