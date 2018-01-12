Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Romaine Sawyers believes his nomination for the Sky Bet Championship player of the month award is recognition of Brentford's strong performances.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international was in fine form in December, scoring against Fulham and Aston Villa and has produced a number of assists, although he missed out on the gong to Scott Carson.

But, for Sawyers, it is all about the team and he believes that they have just made him a poster boy for their fine work.

He said: “It's nice to get recognition. As a team, we had a strong month and I think it's a good representation for that performance and I'm the poster boy for it. It's good for personal recognition but it stems from the team's performances.

He added: “I've always said I'm as good as the team around me. If I'm not playing well they carry me but if I'm playing well and they're playing well it'll come together. It's more important that everyone plays well rather than one individual.”

