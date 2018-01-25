Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bristol City assistant head coach Dean Holden is expecting Ian Holloway's visit to Ashton Gate to add 'an added spice' to game.

Holloway, a Bristol Rovers fan, will be expecting a hostile reception as he faces the Robins, and Holden says he expects the stadium to be 'rocking'.

Speaking to the official Bristol City website after their Carabao Cup exit, Holden said: "The focus now has to stay on the league and that's the challenge for the players.

"We expect them to fully focus on QPR, which will be a tough game at the weekend and Mr Holloway is coming back here so there will be added spice to that.

"The place will be rocking and it's up to us to get back to winning ways in the league and that's what we want to do quickly.

He continued: "Going out of the cup now, even though it was just one more game to go, it gives everyone the chance to have an extra couple of days between fixtures to fully focus on the next game.

"We're on an even keel now with the rest of the Championship. We have the same preparation time as them now so that's a positive."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .